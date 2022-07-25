Lillian Anna Genander, 73, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Born to Wilhelm and Lillian Genander in Elizabeth, NJ, she was raised in Union, NJ, before moving to Vernon Twp., NJ, in 1986.

Lillian attended Sussex County Vocational School where she received her LPN in 1985, then received her AS in nursing from the University of New York, Regents College, in 1997 where she was a member of the Phi Betta Kappa International Scholastic Order of the Two-Year College. Lillian worked as a staff nurse in the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit of St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville, NJ, from 1985-1997. She then worked as a home health care nurse, psychiatric and iv care, for American Care in Newburgh, NY, from 1997-2001. Lillian worked as a staff nurse of the Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit of Newton Medical Center, Newton, NJ, since 1997, serving as the unit coordinator from 2008 to 2010. Lillian attained many certifications during her nursing career like the ANCC (American Nurses Credentialing Center), ABNS (American Board of Nursing Specialties) and was board certified in psychiatric and mental health nursing as well as earning the Legal Nurse Consultant Program Honors Certificate. Lillian was an avid art collector and enjoyed traveling as a young child and then later with her husband as well as being an animal lover. Lillian enjoyed her career as an RN.

Lillian is the beloved wife of Tom Wolff of Vernon Twp., NJ. They were together for over 26 years, marrying in 2003.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Cremation will be private. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the Lakota Wolf Preserve, 89 Mount Pleasant Road, Columbia, NJ 07832 or Compassionate Care Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.