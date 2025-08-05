Linda Rembish went home to be with her Savior on Aug. 3, 2025, her 79th birthday.

She was born in Passaic to Elizabeth (Dahnert) and Peter Sudol.

She was raised in Garfield and graduated from Garfield High School.

She went on to work at Hoffman-La Roche, then she met the love of her life, Edward Rembish, and moved to Sussex County. They settled in Hardyston, where they had lived since 1969 when they married.

Throughout her life, Linda gave so much to her family, providing a loving, welcoming home to all. Her love for family and her sense of humor was passed down to the next generations. She always made people feel special.

Linda had a love for decorating and a passion for gardening. She had a talent for arts and crafts and was a great cook. Although her family loved many of her dishes, her grandchildren would always say “nobody makes mac & cheese better than Mimi.”

Her greatest joy was being a grandmother, known affectionately as Mimi or “Meems” and Great Mimi. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of her heart.

Linda was predeceased by her husband, Edward Rembish Jr., who she is finally joined with in Eternity. She also was predeceased by her son, Matthew, and her loving sister Carol Mule.

She is survived by her daughters, Brittany (Rembish) King and husband David and Shannon (Rembish) LoBue and husband Joseph; grandchildren Rachel (husband Tom), Kate, Nicholas, Vincent, Megan (husband Dan) and Lauren (husband JD); great-grandchildren, Mia, Ava, Amelia, Joseph and Luke; her brothers, Dahneld Sudol and wife Irene and Richard Rembish and wife Kathleen; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Andrukiewicz; her brother-in-law, Leonard Mule; and her nieces and nephews, who affectionately called her “Auntie Linda,” Jayne, Doreen, Lenny and Donna. She also is survived by many lifelong special friends whom she loved and cherished so very much.

Funeral arrangements are made by Ferguson Funeral Home in Sussex. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette, on Saturday, Aug. 30. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m.