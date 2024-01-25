Lisa Bonomini

Lisa Ann Bonomini of Hamburg entered into eternal life unexpectedly on Jan. 22, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. She was 54.

Born April 7, 1969, Lisa was the daughter of Daria Bonomini, residing in the Vernon area. She graduated from Vernon Township High School and continued her education at Johnson & Wales in Rhode Island.

Lisa’s life surrounded her girls, Zoe and Alex; skiing; and vacationing in exotic places or down the Shore.

Mostly, her time was spent cheering her girls on in all their softball games, which won them some championships. Her girls were her life. She was so proud of them.

Lisa also loved her family and friends, cherished the time spent with them. She had a zest for life and was unstoppable and fun-loving.

She just adored her dog, Lucy, who went with her everywhere, even to work.

Lisa left behind beautiful and memorable times that will always be cherished and loved.

She worked for Middleton & Co. in Newton as an executive bookkeeper, which she loved. She had a few consulting jobs as well.

Lisa was meticulous in all that she did. May God rest her soul.

She was predeceased by her beloved father, Raymond; her grandparents, paternal and maternal; and uncles Robert and Richard.

Lisa leaves behind two daughters, Zoe and Alexandra, to cherish her memory; a niece, Sydney Reardon; and her uncle, Christopher, Penny and several cousins, including her little friend, Lucy.

A memorial Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, Vernon.