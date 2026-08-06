Lisa Casterlin

Lisa (Jennings) Casterlin, age 64, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Port Jervis, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Gordon A. Jennings, Sr. and Lillian (DeGroat) Jennings and was a lifelong resident of the Sussex-Wantage area. Lisa worked for many years at Kindred Hospital in Dover, where she retired as a staffing coordinator. She was a dedicated and hardworking woman who made many lasting friendships throughout her career. Lisa had a wonderful sense of humor and a personality that made her unforgettable. She loved to joke and kid around and had a playful side that could brighten any room. She was always ready with a quick comeback or a comment that would have everyone laughing. Her family and friends will especially miss their long phone chats and coffee outings. Lisa loved scenic car rides with her family and friends. Very often she would take a ride just to buy her pups a burger at Burger King. She also enjoyed crafting, attending Tom’s pig roast parties, playing card games and taking trips to the casino. She enjoyed life in her own way and brought a special energy and personality to everything she did. Besides her parents, Lisa was predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Casterlin and her brother, Cory Jennings. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Praschil, her husband, Tim, and their children, Layla and Reese of Wantage; her siblings, Wendy Jennings and her partner Mick Hardick of Wantage and Gordie Jennings and his wife Michelle of Frankford, her sister-in-law, Bridget Jennings of New York; her nieces and nephew, Hailey, Jason, Gabby, and Megan; and her beloved canine companions, Kelsey and Tommy Girl. Lisa will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her quick wit, playful spirit, unforgettable comebacks, and ability to make people laugh will remain in the hearts of her family and friends forever. She often quoted George Straight in saying, “I ain’t here for a long time. I’m here for a good time.” Friends paid their respects to the family on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. A Celebration of Life service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at the funeral home with interment immediately following at Beemerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Lisa’s memory to Beemerville Presbyterian Church, 226 Route 519, Wantage, NJ 07461 or the Beemerville Fire Department, 227 Route 519, Wantage, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.