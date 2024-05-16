Lisa Hanlon-Eherts

Lisa J. Hanlon-Eherts passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at her home in Matamoras, Pa. She was 66.

Born in Englewood to the late Robert and Jane (Arndt) Henderson, Lisa grew up in Rivervale. She moved to Goshen, N.Y., in 1980 and more recently to Matamoras.

A true lover of animals, Lisa’s life was filed with the joy and companionship of her furry friends.

Besides her parents, Lisa was predeceased by her husband, Edward Eherts.

She is survived by her son, Logan and his fiancé Clair Saletto of Wantage; her daughter, Jenelle Hanlon and her significant other Matt Lawlor of Wantage; her sisters, Laura Herbig and her late husband Ken of Goshen and Linda Accardi and her husband John of Wanaque; her cousin, Craig Barber and his wife Beth of Virginia Beach, Va.; her grandchildren, Case, Emmett, Graysen and Jamison; and her former son-in-law, Casey Hoefgen of Shohola, Pa.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St.. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com