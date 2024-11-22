Lisa M. Joos (nee Cannizzaro) of Highland Lakes passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. She was 59.

Born to the late Joseph and Edith (Baldi) Cannizzaro in Hoboken, Lisa was raised in Lincoln Park before moving to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon 37 years ago.

Lisa received her bachelor’s degree from Centenary College and worked for the past 25 years as a special-education teacher at the Woodrow Wilson School District in Clifton. She retired from teaching in August.

Lisa enjoyed crafting, boating and bass fishing with her husband and son. She also enjoyed watching Nascar and was an avid New York Giants and Jets fan.

She loved watching “Judge Judy” and having a snack after a long day at work, always with a cup of coffee.

Above all, Lisa enjoyed being at her home, which she referred to as her “paradise,” enjoying time with her family.

Predeceased by her parents, Lisa is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 35½ years, Mark Joos. She was the beloved mother of Ryan Joos and his wife Rebecca; cherished grandmother of Declan Joos; and dear sister of Elaine Cannizzaro and Joseph Cannizzaro. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Lisa was looking forward to meeting her second grandson, Caden, in April.

A visitation for Lisa will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com