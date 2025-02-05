Lisa Nemeth

Lisa M. Nemeth of Sussex passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 61.

Born in Dover to Nancy Holly and Herb Ross, Lisa was raised in Morris County.

She moved to Sussex County 25 years ago.

Lisa was a computer technician and was able to travel to Germany often for work. She enjoyed making memories there with her husband, Richard.

She also worked at the Great George Country Club and was a district manager of the New Jersey Herald before her retirement.

Lisa loved cats and enjoyed fostering them to give them the best life possible. She also enjoyed gambling and spending time having cocktails with her friends and family.

She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers Leo Day and Herb Ross; and her great-nephew Herman K. Flood IV.

She was the beloved wife of Richard Nemeth; loving sister of Veronica Flood, Diana Day, Benjamin Day and Steven Day; and caring stepmother of Richard J. Nemeth and Edward Nemeth. Lisa also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 9 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, from 1 to 3 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Cremation is private.