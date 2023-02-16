Lorene Thetge

Lorene “Lori” Thetge of Wantage passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at her residence while surrounded by her family. She was 80.

Born and raised in Paterson to the late Fletcher and Ida (Stanley) Swezy, Lori lived in Lake Mohawk section of Sparta for many years before moving to the shore area. She and her husband moved to Wantage in June.

Lori had been employed by Metpath Laboratories in Teterboro and also worked at a clothing store in Lafayette Village before her retirement.

She had been an active member of the Ringwood First Aid Squad.

Besides her parents, Lori was predeceased by her brother, William Swezy.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, David Thetge; her son, Tom Breen and his wife, Sue; her daughters, Gail Thoma and her husband, Dave, and Sharon Breen; her grandchildren, Christopher Breen and his wife Jessica, David Thoma Jr. and his wife Karen, Jonathan Breen, Alyssa Thoma, Matthew Breen, Amber Thoma, Dexter Thoma, Dale Thoma, Devyn Thoma and Jesse Fulbright; her great-grandchildren, Kate Thoma, Aaliyah Thoma, Jayce Thoma, Jayden Thoma, Nora Breen, Kennedy Thoma and Amelia Breen; and her great-great-grandson, Weston Thoma.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

