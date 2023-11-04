Lori Fitamant passed away peacefully on the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 15. She was 50.

Lori was born on May 16, 1973, to Rita Walsh Starkey and Michael Weninger.

After graduating from Pequannock Township High School in 1991, she went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Louis N. Fitamant, in November of 1995.

In 1996, Lori and Louis moved to Highland Lakes, where they began their life and had two beautiful children, Elizabeth and Aidan Fitamant.

Lori loved to be around her family, her animals and her friends. She enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, entertaining, dancing and, most importantly, laughing. When she wasn’t in the kitchen cooking, she could be found outside in the garden or lounging at the lake, soaking up the sun.

Lori was a member of a special, tight-knit community and the friendships she made in her short time on this earth were life-long. Over the years, her friends became her close family and she held on to her loved ones tight.

She was generous and kind and was always the first to help plan a party, share a beer or be a shoulder to cry on. To have known, loved, been cared for and cooked for by Lori was a special gift to all who experienced it.

Lori did everything in her life wholeheartedly and unapologetically. She taught her friends and family what true strength looks like. She was the brightest light in the darkest room and her light shined clear - straight from her heart.

Lori is survived by her husband, Louis; her children, Elizabeth and Aidan; her sister, Jessica Stock; her beloved niece and nephew, Savannah and Brayden; her aunt, Kathy Felten; her father, Michael Weninger; and her mother-in-law, Simone Fitamant.

She was predeceased by her mother, Rita Walsh Starkey, and her stepfather, Richard Starkey.

Lori was so deeply loved by many and will be missed by even more. Full service details will be listed on the Vernon Ferguson Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to March of Dimes, whose mission is to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies.