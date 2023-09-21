Louis Cecchini

Louis V. Cecchini of Wantage passed away peacefully with his family at his side at Newton Medical Center on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. He was 84.

Born in New York City to the late Louis and Bridget Cecchini, Lou grew up in Yonkers, N.Y.

In his senior year of high school, Lou met the love of his life, Arline Lotz, while tending to her car as a gas station attendant. The two locked eyes and were together ever since!

Shortly after graduation, Lou enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably. He served from 1957 through 1963.

After his military service, Lou attended and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York as a tailor.

He married Arline in 1960 and the two began their family in West Nyack, N.Y. Together they shared 63 years of love, laughter and family.

An ad in the newspaper, offering a business opportunity, brought the couple to Wantage Township in 1968. It was then that Lou opened Betty Brite Cleaners in Sussex and two years later moved his family to the Wantage home they own today.

He was known for his integrity and proudly ran his business for 40 years, expanding it, at one point, to seven locations.

On his retirement, he began delivering for Napa Auto Parts in Sussex, a part-time job that allowed him to continue to share his gift of gab and love of people.

Lou loved serving his community and making lasting relationships. He was a former chief and exempt member of the Sussex Fire Department and First Aid Squad, having served 50 years with the department.

Lou was also a former member of the High Point Regional High School Board of Education, a member of Sussex Elks Lodge #2288 as well as the Sussex Kiwanis.

Having a passion for cars, he was also a founding member of the Sussex NJ Wanderers Car Club.

Lou was a devoted member of the Sussex United Methodist Church in Sussex, where he attended Bible study groups as well as services every Sunday. He loved his Lord and Savior and could also be found in the pews or parking lot praying quietly whenever he felt the call.

But family was always most important! And for as busy as he was, his family never felt it. From his seat at the head of the dinner table, there was always time for lingering dinner conversation.

Lou was the devoted father of four children and had enough love for their spouses too.

He was the loving father of Lou Cecchini and his wife Sherri, Michael Cecchini and his wife Cheryl, Lisa and her husband Arthur Frisbie, and Michelle and her husband Scott Valentine.

His heart only grew bigger with his 10 grandchildren, then their spouses. He was the cherished Papa of Louie Cecchini (Dani), Kevin Cecchini (Jen), Heather Freeland (Patrick), Michael Cecchini Jr. (Alissa), Heather Toledo (Juan), Brittany Boyle (Matthew), Ashley Caine (Denis), Chad Frisbie, Darius Valentine, Vanessa Valentine and Marissa Valentine. He was then blessed with 17 great-grandchildren.

Lou was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Ronnie Cecchini of Godeffroy, N.Y.; and his sister, Arline Binnie of Tequesta, Fla.

A visitation for Lou will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave, Sussex from 4 to 8 p.m. with a fireman’s service at 7 p.m.

A funeral will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Sussex Fire Department. Burial to follow at Clove Cemetery, Wantage.

Donations may be made to the Sussex Fire Department or Sussex United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

If you would like to learn more about the extraordinary life of Mr. Cecchini, the family invites you to watch a documentary of his life at www.EternalStoriesLLC.com