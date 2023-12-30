Louis Kosco

Louis J. Kosco of Vernon passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2023. He was 66.

Louis was born on Jan. 7, 1957, in Hackensack to Louis and Elaine Kosco. He attended Paramus High School, Class of 1975.

He was a saleman for many years at various dealerships, most notably, sales manager at Kosco Harley-Davidson, which he owned with his family.

Louis enjoyed many hobbies, including H-O race cars, slot cars, riding his motorcycles and hanging with friends. He was an avid listener of the Grateful Dead and attended more than 300 of their concerts.

His motto in life was “He who dies with the most toys wins,” and Louis had a garage full to support that.

He was predeceased by his brother Richard Kosco.

Louis is survived by his loving wife, Donna, of 36 years and his children, Amanda, Jason and his wife Nicole, Victoria, and Kristina Moon and her husband Joseph. He will be greatly missed by his seven grandchildren, Olivia, Cole, Benjamin, Wyatt, Jayda, Stella and Harry.

He also is survived by his sister, Gloria Kosco; sister-in-law Denise Kosco and her children, Richard, Christopher, Marissa and Thomas; and sister-in-law Denise Ashenden and husband John along with their son Ian and his fiance Kai and children Aiden, Caleb, Liam and Emma. He was loved by his many uncles and aunts.

The family will be having a memorial for Louis on Jan. 7.