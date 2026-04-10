Margaret Pendleton-Chandler

Margaret “Madge” Pendleton-Chandler, 92, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Coventry, England, on March 27, 1934, Madge built a life centered on the things that mattered most: her family, her friends, and her faith. On August 20, 1954, she married her beloved husband, Ralph Anthony “Tony” Chandler, with whom she shared 54 wonderful years until his passing in 2008.

Her journey took her through many places she called home—from Norwalk, Connecticut, to Parsippany, Wyckoff and in Highland Lakes, N.J., and finally to a well-deserved retirement in Wilmington, N.C.

Madge was deeply committed to her community, actively serving for many years at All Saints Anglican Parish in Wilmington, N.C. She had a green thumb and found great delight in her garden. She also cherished reading and, most of all, the time she spent with her family and many dear friends.

A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her memory will be lovingly carried on by her three sons: Bruce (Mary Beth) Chandler, Timothy (Paula) Chandler, and Gregory Chandler. She was also a proud grandmother to Bruce Jr., Samantha, Melissa, and Stephanie, and a loving great-grandmother to Kynidee and Gregory.

Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for her family and friends will be profoundly missed.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to The Chelsea Assisted Living in Sparta, NJ, for their loving and compassionate care of Madge during her final years.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.