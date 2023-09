Margaret F. Tisi died peacefully at home in Vernon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. She was 96.

Margaret was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.