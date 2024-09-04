Maria Gessler of West Milford passed peacefully to her Eternal Home surrounded by her loving daughters and grandson on Aug. 27, 2024. She was 87.

Born in Slovenia, Maria immigrated to the United States in March 1952.

She took great joy in raising her family and loved nothing more than spending time together.

To all who knew her, she offered wisdom, love, acceptance and a healthy dose of humor. She was always willing to lend an interested and compassionate ear, often while serving up one of her delicious meals. She made everyone feel warm and welcomed.

Her outer beauty was enhanced by her inner beauty of graciousness, optimism and deep faith in her Lord Jesus. Maria will be missed in more ways than can be expressed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, and sons Joseph and Richard.

Maria is survived by her children, Marlene Coscia and husband Butch of Vernon, Rose Warren and husband Paul of Stockholm, Lisa Gessler of West Milford, Laura Bevacqua and husband Ron of Vernon, and Heidi Cassels and husband Tom of West Milford; daughters-in-law Pam Gessler of Hendersonville, N.C., and Roxanne Gessler of Grand Forks, N.D.; 38 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; her sister, Erna, and brother, Henry; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Aug. 30 at Freedom Church in Oak Ridge and a Celebration of Life service was Aug. 31 at the church. Burial followed at Warwick Cemetery, Route 94, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St. Jude in Maria’s name would be appreciated.