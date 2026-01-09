Marian C. Gatzke, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous journey with dementia.

Born in the Bronx to the late John and Grace Quigley, Marian moved with her family to Yonkers at the age of 10. In 1961, she married the love of her life, Otto Gatzke, beginning a devoted partnership that would span 65 years. Together they lived in Newburgh, and Yorktown Heights N.Y., before settling in Vernon, N.J., in 1970, where they raised their family and built a warm, welcoming home.

While raising her young children, Marian’s primary focus was always her family and home. From time to time, she worked outside the home to help support the needs of their growing family, holding positions with Reader’s Digest and later as a switchboard operator for AT&T and the Playboy Club in Vernon. Eventually, she found her true calling as a caregiver with Visiting Nurses — a role that perfectly reflected her gentle spirit, generosity, and deep compassion for others. Her kindness left a lasting impression wherever she went. During the filming of the 1989 movie See No Evil, Hear No Evil at the Playboy Club, actor Gene Wilder later sent Marian flowers in gratitude for her thoughtfulness and care — a small but meaningful testament to the way she touched people’s lives.

Above all else, Marian cherished her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was deeply devoted to creating a fun, adventurous, and nurturing home for her family, always finding ways to make everyday life feel special and full of warmth. She also led by example, instilling in her children a strong sense of responsibility to care for and help others in need. Whether through her work, her home, or quiet acts of kindness, Marian believed in showing up for people with compassion and grace. She enjoyed travel, gardening, and ice skating, and took great pride in caring for her family and home — finding joy in the simple rituals that brought everyone together.

Marian was predeceased by her parents and in-laws; her beloved son, Jay (Otto) Gatzke; and her sisters, Margaret Shallash and Joan (Grace) Stach.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Otto Gatzke; her daughter, Debra Dolan; her sons, Robert Gatzke and his wife Bonnie, Steven Gatzke, and Timothy Gatzke and his wife Brooke; her seven cherished grandchildren, Dylan Gatzke, Liam Dolan, Noah Gatzke, Emilia Dolan, Luke Gatzke, Megan Gatzke, Jaden Gatzke, and numerous nieces and nephews — each of whom was a profound source of joy and pride in her life.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 2-6 p.m. (with a service at 5:30) at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.