Marie Southard, 88. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend Marie Southard. She passed peacefully at the Homestead Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Always the life of the party, you could find her dancing all night long, especially shaking her whole self to The Wipe Out! At the Homestead, you would always find her singing and getting ready for a party or to help out at an event, she was such a people person. We will miss the many stories that she would tell, especially the ones about her boyfriend Roman Reigns.

Marie is predeceased by her parents Harry and Mabel Padgett, her first husband Wally Lutz, her second husband Robert Southard, her daughters Robin and Holly Southard, her brothers Bud and Bobby Padgett, her sister Jean Lazier and her great-grandchildren Trinity Conklin and Havanna Prince.

She is survived by her daughters Debra and her husband Vernon Conklin, Jr, of Dickson City, Penn., and Sandra Lutz and her partner Eddie Hill, of St. Augustine, Fl. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kelly (Stephen) Wronka and their children Stephen, Sarah, Athena and Peter; James Conklin and his children Destiny, Darrell and Carol; Cheyenne Conklin; Robert Lutz and his children Robert, Joseph, Blake, Willow and Jaxson; Nicole Lutz and her children Katelyn, Alexander and Luke; Courtney (Mike) Prince and their children Kiarra, Alexis, Georgie, Aniyah, Janae, and Shanell; and Charles and Joshua Southard. She is survived by her brother Richard Padgett, of Taylor, Penn.; her sisters-in-law, Maude Turse and Nancy Brown; her ex-son-in-law Herbie Kiefer; and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

Our family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses, CNA’s and staff at the Homestead Rehabilitation Center, as well as the wonderful hospice nurses and aides who took such wonderful and loving care of our mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

My she rest in peace with the family that have been waiting for her to walk through the Golden Gate to Heaven and eternal life. We will love and miss you until we meet again.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private cremation services are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, N.J. Information and condolences can be found at fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.