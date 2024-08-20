Mark Cropper

Mark Jerrold Cropper of Wantage passed away at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. He was 71.

Born in Paterson to Fred and Emma (nee Finkler) Cropper, he grew up in Pequannock before building a home in Wantage and moving there 38 years ago.

Mark worked as a mason for many years at North Jersey Developmental Center, Greystone and Hunterdon Developmental Center.

Upon retirement, he took great joy in visiting with his grandson, Jack, and his children, planning and tending to his garden, watching “This Old House” and spending time with his childhood friends from Pequannock.

Mark loved history and had a particular interest in the Civil War and World War II.

He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Jack, Harry and Edward Cropper.

Mark was the beloved husband for 38 years of Barbara (nee Edwards) Cropper; devoted father of Lindsay Cropper Denyer and her husband Eric of Alexandria, Va., and Bryan Cropper of Wantage; proud and loving grandfather of Jack Denyer; and dear uncle of Peter and Nancy Cropper of Summit and Christopher and Elise Cropper of Baltimore, Md.

Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Shriner’s Children Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com