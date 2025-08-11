Marlene Apel

Marlene Beryl Apel of West Milford died peacefully on Aug. 5, 2025. She was 94.

She was born in Woodridge to William and Margaret Johannemann.

There, at the tender age of 16, she met and married the love of her life, John T. Apel. Marlene and John, high school sweethearts, rarely spent a day apart during their 60 years of marriage. He died in 2008.

Marlene loved to reminisce about her teenage years, marching with the high school baton-twirling team, laughing with her close-knit group of friends known as “The Q-T’s,” and most of all, her early dates with John.

She remained head-over-heels in love with him for her entire life. Their unconditional love is what friends and family remember most.

Marlene often wrote heartfelt poems and letters to John. In one anniversary note, she wrote, “God had it planned, carefully and quietly arranged. You were always close by, waiting for the right time. When that time came, my life began.”

Together, they raised five children in a small, immaculate home in Ringwood, a place filled with love and joyful memories. Marlene took great pride in caring for her family and home.

In another letter to John, she reflected, “We had so much to share with our children. I think we taught them the real meaning of love. This is probably the greatest gift we ever gave them.”

Marlene loved to sing - around the house, in the church choir and especially to her children. Her daily song list included Christmas carols, Irish ballads, and favorites, such as “Someone’s in the Kitchen with Dinah” and “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad.”

Even when Alzheimer’s began to steal her words, she continued to hum her favorite tunes, a small victory her family gratefully celebrated.

Later in life, Marlene pursued a professional path with determination and pride. She earned her GED, studied business and computer applications at Berkley Business School, and served as credit manager at Meyer Brothers and later as a mortgage loan officer at Anchor Bank in Wayne.

She was admired as a lifelong learner, risk-taker and confident businesswoman.

Marlene and John enjoyed their later years traveling down the Garden State Parkway to Atlantic City and Wildwood Crest.

In 2005, they moved to Vernon to be closer to their daughters as John’s health declined. When John passed away in 2008, Marlene lost not just her husband but her best friend. Though her children remained a strong support system, she gradually retreated into the quiet world of Alzheimer’s.

Marlene was predeceased by her beloved husband, John; her sons, John (2020) and Chris (2021); and her brother, Robert Johannemann (2010).

She will be deeply missed by her surviving children, Peggy Stewart and husband Neil Keegstra of Hamburg, David Apel and wife Audra Avizienis of Hastings on Hudson, N.Y., and Susan Milner and husband Ralf of Vernon. She also is lovingly remembered by daughters-in-law Sonia Parra-Apel of Toms River and Lorrie Apel of Ocean Grove. Marlene leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In the final decade of her life, Marlene remained kind, loving and radiant - with her magnificent hazel eyes and quick, beautiful smile. Her family finds comfort in her own words: “You were always close by, waiting for the right time. When that time came, my life began.”

Now, Marlene and John are together once more as their eternal life begins.

Memorial donations may be made in Marlene’s memory to Alzheimer’s New Jersey. Go online to alznj.org