Martin John Lamos, 81, of Kewanna, Indiana, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Winamac, Indiana.

Martin was born on January 28, 1941, in Allamuchy, New Jersey, to George M. and Louise A. Lamos. He is now having a heavenly reunion with his beloved wife, Evelyn Smith Lamos who he married on April 24, 1965, in Brunswick, Georgia.

Martin served in the U.S. Navy, he loved classic cars and tractors, and he was an avid fan of NASCAR. He retired from Wantage Township Road Department as well as worked on several farms in Sussex County, New Jersey, for many years.

Survivors include his son, Frank (Patricia) Smith, Michigan; daughters, Pamela (Rick) Delaney, Indiana, and Deborah (Steve) Lee, Missouri; grandchildren, Ricky, Andy and Mike Delaney; Stephanie, Cassie, and Conner Smith; and John, Jason, and Joanna Lee; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Beverly Brodeur, of New Jersey.

Martin was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two sisters: Betty Hendershot and Eileen Clark.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex, New Jersey, followed immediately by burial in Frankford Plains Cemetery, Frankford Township, New Jersey.

McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, and Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, New Jersey, have been jointly entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at mcclainfh.com or pinkelfuneralhome.com.