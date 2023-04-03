Martin T. Jordan a longtime resident Warwick, NY and formerly of Bronx, NY, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was 75 years old.

He was born in Bronx, NY on Nov. 1, 1947, the son of the late John and Angelina (nee De Lucia) Jordan.

Martin was known for his gentle and generous character best displayed in his love of playing Santa which he did for many children over the years. He was a gifted painter and artist, loved to garden, and had a true green thumb. Martin was also an avid sports fan and could be counted on to support the local Warwick teams.

Martin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jo-Ann (nee Harvey) Jordan at home; his son Martin “Bucky” Jordan and his wife Melissa of Monroe, NY; daughter Kristina Gargano and her husband Brian of Glenwood, NJ; brother John Jordan of the state of Florida; four grandchildren: Jack and Cora Gargano and Leighla and Harper Jordan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flower please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 4450 Montgomery Ave. Suite 100N Bethesda, MD 20814.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.