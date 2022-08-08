Mary A. Raggi, 98, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville. Born in Fairview to the late Visselio and Adalgisa (Gennaro) Bertinato, Mrs. Raggi lived in Fairview before moving to Sussex County in 1997.

She was predeceased by her husband Adolfo in 2012; her two sons, David Raggi in 2008 and Robert Raggi in 2020; her daughter-in-law Deborah in 2007; her brother, Lino Bertinato and his wife Ruth; and her sister-in -law, Gloria. Mrs. Raggi is survived by her son, Dennis, and his wife Doreen of Wantage; her daughter, Nancy Lagomarsino, and her husband Michael of Ringwood; her daughter-in-law, Betty Raggi, of Hardyston; two brothers, Louis Bertinato and Frank Bertinato, and his wife Evelyn; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends paid their respects to the family on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 209 US Highway 206 S, Branchville. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.