Mary Ann Preste, age 88, of Vernon, passed away on Sunday, May 15th, 2022, at her home.

Born in Passaic to the late Alvin and Mary (Batesko) Weinberg, Mary Ann lived in Clifton and Pompton Plains before settling in Vernon in 1978. Mary Ann worked as the registrar in Vernon for many years.

Mary Ann was very passionate about sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She was especially proud of the many blankets and hats she made to donate to premature babies and the homeless. She also made washcloths, hats, scarves, and blankets for her children, grandchildren, and friends. Mary Ann was a parishioner of the St. Francis de Sales RC Church, where she was a member of the XYZ Club. She was also active in the Vernon Senior Center and Vernon Leisure Club.

Predeceased by her parents; loving husband, John P. Preste; grandchildren Skylar and Anthony Preste; and brother Alvin Weinberg; Mary Ann is survived by her children, John M. Preste and wife Audra of Frankford Twp, Mark Preste, Lynn McGinnis and husband Thomas of Vernon, and Eileen and Jayne Preste, also of Vernon; grandchildren Courtney Preste, Fallon Schrandt, Cassidy and Madison Preste, Kerri Nehila, and Sarah and Sean McGinnis; and great-grandchildren Lennox, Cameron, Aeriana, Rowan, and Declan. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Mergl, sister-in-law Mary Lou Weinberg, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation for Mary Ann will be held on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ 07462. Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.