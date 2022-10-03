Mary Ann Thomas(nee Casterline), 84 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, after a short illness. Born to Percey and Julia Casterline in Franklin, NJ, she grew up in Franklin, NJ, then moved to Vernon Twp., NJ, before retiring to Calabash, NC in 2000.

Mary Ann had worked as the payroll clerk at the Playboy Club in Vernon Twp., NJ, for many years before retiring. She loved walking on Sunset Beach, crocheting blankets, her crossword puzzles, going to Duplin Winery with her family, her famous 4th of July picnics and cooking cabbage rolls, Hungarian kifli cookies and chocolate pudding pie. Her favorite saying was, “We never had a lot of money, but we sure had fun!”

Mary Ann is predeceased by a grandson, Frank Fiorvante(2006) and a sister, Betsey and is the beloved wife for 64 years of Arthur Thomas. Devoted mother of Theresa Reynolds and her husband, Mike of Wantage Twp., NJ, Brenda Thomas and partner, Don Corbin of Brookhaven, MS and Linda Maul and her husband, Bill of Conway, SC. Loving grandmother of Alison Boutillette and her husband, Andrew of Montague, NJ, Kyle Bazewick-Maul and his wife, Nicole of Conway, SC and Garrett Reynolds of Myrtle Beach, SC. Cherished great grandmother of Kenna, Carmella and Leighton. Fondly missed by her dog, Polly.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 6 till 8 PM. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Catholic Service at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com