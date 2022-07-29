Mary “Arlene” Felber peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving daughters Mary Kate Felber of Oceanport, NJ, and Susan Walsh of Vernon, NJ. She was born to Edward and Helen Callahan of Totowa, NJ. She just celebrated her 89th birthday.

Arlene was active in Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in West Milford, NJ, for many years before moving to North Cape May, NJ. She was a brownie leader for many years. She was an avid animal lover.

Arlene was predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Felber, a sister, Catherine Callahan, and a brother, Edward Callahan. She is survived by her daughters Susan Walsh and Mary Kate Felber; her partner Peter Montella; younger brother Robert Callahan and his wife Edetha Callahan; three grandchildren Ryan DeValue, Josh DeValue and his wife Jennifer DeValue, and Christen Heintz and her husband Charles Heintz; and five great-grandchildren, Charles, Joey, Ava, Rylee and Grace, who were the light of her life.

Visitation will be at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford, NJ, on Monday August 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt, NJ, on Tuesday, August 2, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, NJ.