Mary Hession, an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Nov. 18, 2023, with her husband and two sons by her side.

Mary was born on June 29, 1954, in the Bronx, where she spent her early childhood until moving to Vernon with her beloved parents, Daniel and Kathrine Walsh, as well as her brother, Daniel Walsh.

It was in Vernon that Mary met her husband, Joseph, and raised their children.

Mary was one of a kind. A true matriarch who always exemplified a beautiful and unique blend of strength and warmth.

She was the most thoughtful planner and gift-giver, as she derived joy by giving joy to others.

Mary was masterful in her ability to spoil her children while at the same time instilling a strong work ethic in them.

She was never one to settle and always believed anything was possible.

After overcoming a rare eye disease that should have left her blind in her mid-30s, she quit her job as a waitress to pursue a new career. She started as a frontline cashier at a corporate cafeteria, and through her unwavering work ethic, ability to build relationships and her selfless care for every person she worked with, she retired just a few years ago as a district general manager.

Her business acumen and drive inspired her children to also believe anything was possible and by doing so, has changed everything for her family.

Mary will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother grandmother, and friend who was the rock and inspiration for our entire family.

She is truly loved and will be missed by everyone who has ever had the pleasure of knowing her.

Mary is survived by her husband, Joseph Hession; her sons, Joe and Patrick Hession; her daughters-in-law, Halley and Fernanda Hession; and her five beautiful grandchildren, Clara Hession, Nora Hession, Miles Hession, Oliver Hession and Trey Hession.

A visitation will be held at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Monday, Nov. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Francis de Sales RC Church on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Sparta Presbyterian Cemetery, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Hession Foundation. Information may be found online at HessionFoundation.org

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com