Mary Jane Quinty, age 87, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Morris View Healthcare Center. Born in Rutherford to the late Phillip and Fortunata (LaRosa) Linzalone, Mrs. Quinty built a house with her late husband in Lake Hopatcong, where they lived until they moved to Rockaway.

Mrs. Quinty was employed by Sears and Roebuck in Rockaway before her retirement. She enjoyed vacationing in Barbados and spending time with family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Quinty, in 2021, and her grandson, Robert Ranieri. She is survived by her sons Timothy Quinty of Keene, New York, and Christopher Quinty of Hackettstown; her daughters Kelly Quinty of Augusta, Joan Cutchis of Hopatcong and Debi Ranieri of North Carolina; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.