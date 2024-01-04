Mary Jobes

Mary Katherine (Corter) Jobes gracefully escaped her battle against cancer Jan. 1, 2024, surrounded by her loving family in her home. She was 92.

Mary was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Ringwood. She was a resident of West Milford from the age of 10, raised with her 11 siblings. Mary is the last surviving child of Jacob Corter and Mary (Simon).

Seventy-three years ago, Mary married the love of her life, Lawrence Howard Jobes; they are reacquainted now in heaven.

Mary was a member of the Rosary Society of St. Joseph’s Church.

She was an extraordinary artist and was one of the founding members of the Goldfinch Painters Guild.

She was a volunteer in the West Milford community while raising her children.

She spent a lot of time in her garden and enjoyed being around flowers and sharing vegetables with everyone who came for a visit.

“Cookie” was her nickname and she was sweet and fit the term of endearment well. She was exceptionally caring and often would share vegetables from her garden or her one-of-a-kind delicious foods and desserts with family, friends and neighbors.

Mary had many friends and would keep in touch with all of them. It was nothing for her to make something, bake something or even drop everything to help someone else. Making other people happy made her happy.

Mary was a light and wanted to uplift others as much as she could throughout her lifetime. Her personality was rare and beautiful. If she was in your life, your life has been touched forever. She is incredibly missed by her family.

She is survived by her five children, Larry Jobes and Jane of Wantage, Kathy Mastran and Edward of Washington Township, Bonnie Nudo and Robert of West Milford, Debbie Gabriele and Charles of West Milford, and Kevin Jobes and Silvia of Vernon.

Mary wore many hats: a daughter, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a friend and an extremely adored grandma. She is survived by 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. They brought her great joy, and she brought incredible love to each of their lives.

Family will receive visitors at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph’s Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, on Friday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Apshawa FireHouse or St. Joseph’s Church.