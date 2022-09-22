Mary Rome Cherkas, 90, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her residence. Born in Sussex to the late Edgar and Rosalie (Jensen) Case, Mrs. Cherkas graduated from Sussex High School in 1949 and has lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

She was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School, played the piano for the Children’s Church Choir known as the “Cherubs Choir,” and served on the Barn Crew. Mrs. Cherkas was a founding member of the Sussex County Genealogical Society. She was predeceased by her first husband, Lloyd Rome, in 2000 and her second husband, Douglas Cherkas, in 2016. Mrs. Cherkas is survived by her son, Stephen Rome and his wife Susan of Wantage; her step-daughters, Lori Hanna and her husband Azem of Andover and Karen Deatherage and her husband Dwight of Texas; her grandchildren, Sarah Tauro and her husband Keith and Rachel Rome and her husband Liam Devine; her step-grandchildren, Jared Hanna and his wife Maureen, and Christopher Hanna; and step-great grandchildren, Denice Hanna and Drew Deatherage.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mary’s memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.