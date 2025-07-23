Mary Wortmann

Mary Lou Wortmann of Sussex passed away on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. She was 76.

She was born in Paterson.

She was the office manager for Dr. Mechanic, D.D.S., and also had her real estate license and attended culinary school.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Gerald P. Wortman; the dear sister of Antoinette Danner and her husband Steven, Salvatore Macolino and his wife Joannn, and the late Michele Duff and Sal Ann DeStefano; and sister-in-law of Charles Wortman and his wife Barbara, Joan Migliaccio and her husband Frank, and the late Elizabeth Ryerson.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

All services were private.