Melissa Beth White, 50, of Wantage, N.J., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, surrounded by love, following a short illness. Melissa was born on May 2, 1975, and was a devoted daughter to Richard and Charlanne Leavy; wife to Christopher White; mother to Kaitlyn and Lucas White; sister to Felicia and Joseph Milelli and Justin and Amy Leavy; her loving mother-in-law, Beverly White; her spouse’s siblings, Wendy and Bill Gaechter and Dave and Lisa White; and aunt to Cameron and Calissa Gaechter, Jordyn and Connor White, Isabella, Joseph, Matteo, and Leondro Milelli, and James and Emily Leavy. She was known for her tenderness, kindness, compassion, patience, and deep unwavering love for her family. Melissa can be remembered by her mastery of child care and child development and was best represented by the daycare she owned, “Roots & Wings” and later as a loving care giver to families with young children. She lives on through the children she cared for, who are who they are because of her, and had the honor of receiving their roots and wings from her directly. Everything Melissa did was to bring joy to the hearts of others, including her love of cooking, baking, and crafting gifts. She also had a profound love of music and would regularly enjoy songs surrounded by her loved ones. She was also a very active part of her community, largely through her strong Christian beliefs and was a faithful member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church. Friends and family may pay their respects on Tuesday, Dec.23, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 NJ-94, Franklin, New Jersey with services to honor Melissa starting promptly at 11 a.m. at the church. To keep within Melissa’s wishes, the family will not be having a repast at this time and plan to host a celebration of her life in the future. Melissa wanted everyone to gather to share memories, laughter, and love while they have fun celebrating her life. A date will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Melissa’s memory to Celebrate Recovery, the check is payable to Lafayette Bible Church/Celebrate Recovery, 180 Rt. 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Melissa will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered eternally by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com