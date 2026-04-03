Melissa Love Paicer (nee Webb) passed away on March 24, 2026, surrounded by the love of family and close friends. Born on Dec. 10, 1953, in Summit, N.J., Melissa grew up in Wayne and spent most of her adult life living in West Milford prior to her most recent move to Vernon. Melissa lived a life defined by compassion, devotion, and deep connection to those she cherished.

Melissa was a loving and devoted mother. Survived by her daughter Lauren McTigue and her husband Michael of Vernon, N.J. Daughter Kim Paicer and her husband, Tom, of Lakeville, MN. She was a proud and adoring grandmother to Joseph and Joshua Paicer, who brought her immense joy. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Stacey Gennace and her husband, Dr. Ronald, and Jennifer Brennan and her husband Karl, brother Brad Webb, along with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends who will forever hold her in their hearts.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Judith Webb, and by her cherished husband, Kevin Paicer, with whom she shared a life of love, laughter, and unforgettable adventures.

Melissa built a successful and dedicated career in advertising. She held several leadership roles at Want Ad Press, including Customer Service Manager, Advertising Sales Manager, Director of Sales, and Publisher. Prior to her retirement, she continued her work at Altice as a Senior Advertising Account Executive. She was respected not only for her professionalism, but for the kindness and integrity she brought to every role.

Above all else, Melissa’s greatest joy was her family, friends, and the many lives she touched with her generous spirit. She had a rare gift for making others feel heard, understood, and cared for—always ready with a listening ear or thoughtful advice. She was deeply loved, and she loved just as deeply in return.

Melissa had a special passion for animal rescue and dedicated time to fostering dogs through Cold Nose Warm Hearts, helping countless animals find safe, loving homes. Her compassion extended to all living things, and she found happiness in the simple beauty of nature, especially butterflies and gardening. She had a deep respect for firefighters, police officers, and veterans. As her own father was a WWII veteran and a volunteer chief firefighter whom she profoundly admired. She honored her Dad by continued support, acts of kindness and her charitable nature.

Melissa was a gifted pianist with a remarkable ability to play by ear. From childhood onward, she played daily, finding comfort and happiness through music. Though she is no longer with us, her music—and the love she expressed through it—will continue to play in our hearts. She and her beloved husband Kevin shared many treasured adventures, especially in Maui, Hawaii—a place close to her heart—where they explored black sand beaches, ventured to the top of volcanoes, and embraced the beauty of mountain hikes together.

Melissa is also lovingly remembered by her cherished pets—Mason, Pearl, Simon, Oreo, Olivia, and Sunny—who brought her constant companionship and happiness, and who will continue to be cared for by her family. Melissa’s gentle, empathetic nature and unwavering love leave a lasting imprint on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Pochuck Valley Fire Dept. to support their continued work in our community. 13 Lake Wallkill Rd, Sussex, NJ 07461.