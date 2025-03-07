Michael Bump

Michael Edward Bump died suddenly March 1, 2025, in Manchester, N.H. He was 35.

Michael was born June 28, 1989, in Warwick, N.Y. He was the son of Dr. Christopher J. Bump and Cathryn Regina Bump and stepson of Dawn Bump.

Michael attended Sussex Vo-Tech, where he specialized in welding fabrication and metal artwork.

Upon completion of his high school and vocational training, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for five years as the ship’s chief gunner’s mate.

Upon completion of his military service, Michael worked in metal fabrication and was employed by DDA Services.

He enjoyed being close to and in nature. He hiked the Appalachian Trail after his time in the Navy and continued to enjoy hiking, especially walks with Layla, his loving rescued pitty.

Michael always loved exploring the mysteries of creation and the universe. He also enjoyed having a “project” vehicle to work on!

Michael is survived by his loving partner, Eva Liptak; his parents; his siblings, Josiah, Shawn, Canaan, his sister-in-law Melanie and Cassie; along with his nephews Lucas and Eli, and niece, Madelyne.

He was predeceased by his beloved Layla; his grandmother, June Bulger; and his nephew Aidan Bump.