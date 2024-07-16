Michael Easton entered into eternal light peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 13, 2024. He was 29.

Born April 17, 1995, Michael lived in Barry Lakes all his life.

Graduating from Vernon Township High School in 2013 and Lincoln Tech in 2018, Michael was a skilled mechanic, a passionate chef and a popular mixologist.

Baby Michael, as we all knew him, lived his life without boundaries.

Filled with the love of adventure and excitement, he left no stone unturned. Many people live a lifetime without taking chances; Michael took every chance he had to live.

He was a proud Cavalry Scout with the Army National Guard, earning his spurs early in his enlistment. “First in, last to leave” was his favorite motto.

He was a major motorhead, with a love for fast cars and big muddy trucks. Michael could fix anything. On many occasions, he would be found working tirelessly around the clock on an engine ... with hundreds of parts in several neatly arranged stacks all over his mom’s garage.

Michael was a “foodie.” His adventures led him to places near and far, each bringing him a new creative recipe to share with his family. He loved to cook - it was his gift.

From the Bouillabaisse for mom’s birthday to his steak au poivre served effortlessly on any given day, his meals were fresh, creative and delicious, served with great attention to detail.

Michael was kind-hearted, sweet and generous to a fault. His smile could brighten anyone’s day. He was the life of the party and the one you relied on to get you home safely.

To his family, Michael was our protector and helper, always ready to jump when we called. He was a walking encyclopedia; he retained every bit of knowledge and could easily fix our dilemmas.

We called on him daily and he responded immediately. He was loved and loved us back tenfold. Wonderful son, loving brother, caring “Unkle,” devoted friend, special in so many ways.

His Nana loved him so much that on the first anniversary of her death at 96 on July 13, she called him home ... she either needed something fixed or she asked him to grab her a beer, nice. He ran to her with his big open arms.

Thank you, Baby Michael, you will always be loved. Save me the last sip!

Michael is survived by his parents, Lori and Jeff Struck; his sister and brother-in-law (his best friends), Amy and Tom Fritzky; and his dear niece, Stella; plus many loved aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (Use 1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS)

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michaels memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com