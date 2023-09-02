Michael J. Maroney of Vernon passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 69.

Born in Jersey City to the late Michael Maroney and Grace (Peterson) LiBrenz, Michael lived in Jersey City before moving to Sussex County in 2005.

During his lifetime, he owned different businesses, including a billiard club and a coffee shop, both in Jersey City.

He had been a union truck driver for various companies before his retirement.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Donna Maroney, in 2014 and his sister Dolores DeHaze in 2012.

Michael is survived by his sons, Thomas V. Maroney, his wife Joan and their son Noah of Vernon and Michael Maroney, his wife Jodi and their children Olivia and Gavin of Toms River; his sisters, Carol Rice of Orlando, Fla., and Dorothy Socienski of Rochelle Park; and his significant other, Judy Heyboer of Franklin.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com