Michael Milazzo

Michael G. Milazzo of Wantage passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Port Richey, Fla. He was 33.

Born in Pompton Plains, Michael attended High Point Regional High School and lived in Sussex County most of his life.

He was the owner and operator of Countywide Construction in Wantage. Many knew him as the “smooth operator” because he believed he was “the best machine operator on the east side of the Mississippi.”

Michael had a passion for motorcycles and being on his bike. He was an avid fisherman and was known for “ripping lips.” He also enjoyed “hitting bombs” on the softball field.

His latest obsession was exploring the deep seas as the “captain” of a boat and traveling as far out in the ocean as he could go.

Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his son and family.

Michael was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Vincenzo and Maureen Milazzo, and his maternal grandfather, Gordon Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Smith Milazzo of Wantage; his father, Vincenzo Milazzo, and his stepmom, Christine Keegan, of Brooksville, Fla.; his son, Vincenzo “Enzo” Milazzo, and his stepdaughter, Adrianna Helewa-Talmadge, of Wantage; his girlfriend, Alexis Helewa, of Wantage; his brothers, Vinny Milazzo of Wantage and Nick Milazzo and his fiancée Brittani VanderHoff of Wantage; his sister, Danielle Milazzo and her fiancé Ryan Space of Branchville; his nana, Michelle Last; his nieces and nephews, Skylynn, Nicholas, Jordan, Mason, Ryleigh and Gabby; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may pay their respects to the family Monday, July 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Services will immediately follow at 7 p.m.

Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family Tuesday, July 2.

All of Mike’s friends are asked to join his family at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge on Bassetts Bridge and Oil City roads in Vernon at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The family requests that everyone come on their bike and bring their fishing pole.

A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y.

The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support that has been given, as Michael would say, “Buckle up” and “Send it.” Because Michael had a habit of leaving the lights on wherever he was, it would be appropriate to send candle arrangements or a plant in lieu of flowers because of floral allergies in the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com