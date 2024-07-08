Michael Robert Petrulak of Vernon passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2024, with his family at his side after a brief illness at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. He was 87.

Bob was born to the late Michael and Anna (Wargo) Petrulak and raised in Jessup, Pa.

He and his wife, Barbara (Leo), married in 1962 and lived in Pennsylvania before moving to the Glenwood section of Vernon in 1972.

Bob was a technician with Singer Kearfott in Totowa for 44 years. He specialized in building and repairing circuit boards.

After his retirement in 1999, Bob enjoyed working at Crystal Springs Resort for 10 years maintaining the lawns.

In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with lawnmowers and spending time outside. He took great pride in his lawn at home.

Bob was a devoted member of St. Francis de Sales RC Church.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Joseph Petrulak; and his sisters, Isabel Homsky and Josie Pimpenella.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Petrulak; his beloved son, Michael Petrulak; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Bob will be held Thursday, July 11 from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, 614 County Road 517, Vernon. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com