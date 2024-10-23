Mildred Smith

Mildred (Shauger) Smith, formerly of Sussex, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in The Willows at Muncy Place, where she was a resident. She was 94.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1930, in Franklin to Thomas and Mary (Embry) Shauger.

Milly met the love of her life, Richard Smith, when she worked as a waitress at Bob’s Diner. The two were married at the Sussex Wesleyan Methodist Church on Dec. 31, 1957.

Milly was primarily a homemaker who spent many years caring for a special-needs child. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother and her devotion to her Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

She enjoyed Bible studies, church socials, reading, sewing, doing puzzles, painting, gardening and going for long walks. She also enjoyed dining at the Elias Cole Restaurant and sharing a hot fudge sundae with her daughter, Connie; but she was most happy simply spending quality time with her family.

Despite her late-life struggles with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, she was a favorite of many of the staff and residents of The Willows, where she was often found singing - especially “Jesus Loves Me” - and telling anyone who wandered near that they were beautiful.

Milly’s legacy of love and devotion to her family and friends will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will be cherished forever.

She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 67 years, Richard E. Smith; her beloved children, Connie Smith and her husband Larry of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Stephen R. Smith and his wife Michelle of Muncy, Pa.; and her cherished grandchildren Kaylie, Caleb and Collin Smith.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Melissa Rachel Smith; her brothers, Forest Howard, Herman Sauger and Thomas D. Shauger Jr.; and her sister, Hazel Ortt.

A celebration of Milly’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Pleasant View Wesleyan Church in Muncy, Pa., where she was a member and her son, Stephen, serves as the senior pastor. There also will be a graveside service at Clove Cemetery in Wantage at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts be sent to Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, 994 E. Penn St., Muncy, PA 17756 in Mildred’s memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com