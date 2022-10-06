Miles Martin Breitenbach, 2½ years old, passed away after a brief illness at Montefiore Children’s Hospital in Bronx, N.Y., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Miles is the beloved son of Christopher and Amy Breitenbach of Vernon Twp., NJ. Dear brother of Logan Breitenbach at home. Cherished great-grandson of Sonja Gluck of Forty Fort, PA and Dominick DelGaizo of Toms River, NJ, grandson of Brenda and Larry Predmore of Vernon Twp., NJ, Jennifer Breitenbach of Forty Fort, PA and Eugene Breitenbach of Vernon Twp., NJ. Loving nephew of Erik and Amanda Breitenbach of Manahawkin, NJ and Martin Predmore and Jacqueline LeSeur of Ledgewood, NJ. Cousin of Erika, Ashley and Jaycin, and loved by so many more.

Miles was best known for always smiling and being an incredible snuggler. The measure of life is not its duration, but its contribution. Miles’ final act was one full of generosity and sacrifice, to give the gift of life to others through organ and tissue donation. He brought pure happiness to all who knew him and will be forever etched in our hearts.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions in his memory to the Goryeb Children’s Hospital Pediatric ICU or Pediatric Child Life Programs c/o the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South Street, First Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960. Donations may also be made online at f4mmc.org/donate. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.