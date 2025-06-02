Nana Pecoriello

Nana D. Pecoriello passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 29, 2025. She was 98.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Nana lived in Wantage for 39 years and lovingly raised her family there.

She worked as a secretary for many years.

In 2005, Nana moved to New Mexico, where she enjoyed 16 years before moving to Matamoras, Pa.

Nana was predeceased by her parents, James and Margaret (Bonamarte) Scandiffio; husband, Daniel Pecoriello; daughter Diane Pecoriello; and daughter-in-law Joanne (Struble) Pecoriello.

She is survived by her loving children, Daniel Pecoriello (Rita) and Dona Nowicki (J); cherished grandchildren, Mark Pecoriello (Leigh), Carly Prudic (Kevin) and Jolie Laight (Pablo); and beloved great- grandchildren, June and Raya Pecoriello and Dominic, Santino and Leo Laight.

Cremation is private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com