Nancy Kalipetis

Nancy L. Kalipetis of Vernon passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. She was 67.

Born in Englewood to the late Frank “Sam” and Rosemary (Finn) Nunziato, Nancy grew up in Edgewater.

She attended Jersey City State College as an art major before marrying her husband, Andrew “Andy,” in 1979.

In 1994, they moved to Vernon to raise their family.

She completed her paralegal degree from Sussex County Community College, achieving highest honors and being inducted into Phi Theta Kappa.

Nancy was a court services officer with the Superior Court of New Jersey in Newton for the past 17 years. She took great pride in her work and helping others.

She always went far above and beyond to help those in the community with difficult circumstances. She was an esteemed and successful mediator and always advocated for what was right.

Nancy enjoyed music, playing the drums, muscle cars and road trips with her husband in their Corvette. She was an expert gardener and Disney aficionado.

She loved her time spent at the Amishview, sitting in her rocking chair watching the sunset, and time spent enjoying her garden.

Above all, Nancy loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her cherished twin daughters, Christmas Ann and Rosemary.

She was the devoted wife for 45 years to Andrew “Andy” Kalipetis, beloved mother of Noelle Kalipetis and Gabriella Rudy (James); adoring grandmother of Harrison Kalipetis and Evangeline Rudy; dear sister of Sharon Barrett; sister-in-law of John Barrett; and aunt of Robert Barrett. Nancy also leaves behind her cats, Jack-Jack, Daisy and Mr. Foo.

