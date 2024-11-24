Nancy Lodema

Nancy E. Lodema (nee Wallner) of Montague passed away on Nov. 23, 2024. She was 83.

She was born on Aug. 28, 1941, in the Gotham Hospital in New York to Albert and Helen Wallner (nee Shaefer).

Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward Lodema. They lived in Franklin Lakes, Waldwick and 30 years in West Milford, where they raised their five children.

The next 15 years they enjoyed retirement in New York and Florida, then returned to live in Montague.

Nancy was a West Milford school bus driver for 17 years.

She was a lifelong crafter and enjoyed quilting, painting and crocheting. She also was an avid gardener.

When her children were young, she was a Cub Scout leader.

She was very involved over the years in the Catholic Church. She served as lector, eucharistic minister and catechism teacher at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in West Milfor. In her retirement, she continued to serve at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church in Sandyston.

Nancy is survived by her children, Kevin Lodema and his wife Kelly of Montague, Daniel Lodema and his wife Kelli of Raymond, Neb., James Lodema and his wife Patricia of Andover, Karen Sabyan and her husband Glenn of Wantage, and Tara Guarino and her husband Raymond of Newfoundland; her cherished grandchildren, Jesse Lodema and his wife Melinda, Nikole Maillet and her husband Michael and Breann Lodema, Matthew and his wife Margaret, Benjamin Lodema and his wife Annie, Ashley Hopper and her husband John, James Lodema Jr. and his wife Elise and Bradley Lodema, Kaylee and Ryan Westerfield, Haley and Kaitlyn Sabyan, and Dillon and Conner Guarino; her adored great-grandchildren, Eva, Abigale, Sage, Kaden, Brynn, Johan, Elizabeth, Bryce, Scarlett, Clint and Jane; her loving siblings, Richard Wallner, Patricia VanKleeff, Jean Bayer and Robert Wallner; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

A funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 210 Route 206 N., Sandyston, followed by the interment at 12:30 p.m. at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 210 Route 206 N., Sandyston, NJ 07826 or to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.