Nancy Parry

Nancy A. Parry of Catonsville, Md., passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. She was 67.

Born in Queens to the late Anthony and Marylou (Richards) Luca, Nancy grew up in the Flushing section of Queens and lived in Pike County, Pa., during her teenage years before moving to Wantage.

Nancy met the love of her life, Stephen, at age 14. They were engaged two years later and married in 1976.

Nancy was an avid reader. She also loved animals, especially her many dogs and feeding the deer that visited her daily.

Nancy adored her children and grandchildren. She was especially known for her sense of humor.

Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Richard Luca, in 2016.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Stephen Parry; her son, Stephen A. Parry of Syracuse, N.Y.; her daughters, Jeanette Swank and her husband Ed Jakubowski of Catonsville and Lisa Haskins and her husband Jim of Hampton; her sister, Vivian “Lynn” Fleming and her husband Warren of Damascus, Md.; and her grandchildren, Addison, Ella and Emilia.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, June 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation services were held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

