Neil Patrick Malone, 53, passed away peacefully at the Atrium Post Acute Care of Wayne, N.J., on Tuesday, June 14. Born to Lawrence and Arminda Malone, in Port Jervis, N.Y., he had lived in the Sussex County for many years.

Neil was a hard worker and most recently was farming and working a local farmstand as well as working as a lawn maintenance man.

Neil is predeceased by two brothers, Lawrence and Thomas Malone, and is the devoted father of Kylie Rodriguez, of Texas; dear brother of Virginia Sanders and her husband Harold, of SC, Rose Redner and her husband Daniel, of Huntington, In., David Malone and his wife Debra, of Deer Park, N.Y., Emil Malone and his wife Anne, of Wantage, N.J., James Malone, of Johnson, N.Y., Dean Malone, of Sussex, N.J., Paul Malone and his wife Hope, of Wantage, N.J., Judith Demarest, of Wantage, N.J., Ruth Flood and her husband Michael, of Hamburg, N.J., and Lee Malone of Milford, Penn.; as well as cherished by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Private cremation services are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, N.J.