Nick Van der Groef of Sparta, formerly of Wantage Township, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with his family by his side at The Chelsea at Sparta. He was 87.

Born in Dirksland, Holland, Mr. Van der Groef immigrated to the United States and settled in Wantage, where he and his wife raised their family.

He was a heavy equipment operator and worked for Wantage Excavating for 45 years before his retirement in 2010.

Mr. Van der Groef was a member of the Reformed Baptist Church of Lafayette. He was an Elder and Deacon at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church and a member of the Sussex Christian School board. He was instrumental in building the Sussex Christian School and the Northwest Christian School. He also loved serving as “God’s Housecleaner.”

He was predeceased by his parents, Winnie and Cornelius Van der Groef; his sister Martha Schoelier; his brother Case Van der Groef; and his son Neal Van der Groef (2022).

He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Jeanette (Vander Ploeg); his daughter, Gert Sweeney (Bob), and two sons; Herman Van der Groef (Tami) and Jeff Van der Groef (Tracy); four brothers, Arie, Adrian, William and Jake Van der Groef; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Mr. Van der Groef will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Reformed Baptist Church of Lafayette, 28 Meadows Road, Lafayette. Burial to follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery, Frankford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Van der Groef’s memory to Sussex Christian School, Northwest Christian School, Veritas Christian Academy or Market Street Missions.

