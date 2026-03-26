Norinne A. McSweeney of Harriman, N.Y., passed away on March 20, 2026, at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. She was 61 years old.

Norinne was born on April 17, 1964, in Queens, N.Y., the daughter of Mary Lou (Frischmann) Arnold and the late Eugene McSweeney.

She was a graduate of Warwick School System and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and business management from Johnson & Wales University of Providence, R.I.

Norinne was an outgoing and friendly person who loved deeply and had a tender heart. Her hobbies were reading heavy murder mysteries on her Kindle, doing any kind of puzzle, baking at the Christmas holiday with her mom, vacationing with family in Massanutten, and attending so many sporting & events of her nieces & nephews. Although not an avid cook her specialties were Monkey Bread and English Muffin Crabbies which were loved by all. Most of all Norinne loved being with friends and family! She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Norinne is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Arnold of Hamburg, N.J.; her sister Kathleen Casulli and husband Ed of Wilson, N.C.; her brother Mike McSweeney and wife Lisa of Warwick, N.Y.; and her brother Brian McSweeney of Lewes, De.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Matthew Casulli, Kaitlyn Casulli, Michael McSweeney and wife Ashley, Sean McSweeney and wife Sarah, and Christine McSweeney Mossop and husband Will; as well as her great-nieces and great-nephews Hadley, Beckham, Harlow, and Logan McSweeney.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at St. Stephen R.C. Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y.

Interment will follow cremation at St. Stephen Cemetery on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.