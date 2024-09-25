Pamela Norman

Pamela Lynn (Premock) Norman of Wantage passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Newton Medical Center after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 58.

Pam was born on March 7, 1966, in Sussex at Alexander Lynn Hospital to Jean Alles and Joseph Premock.

She was married to the love of her life, Allen Norman, on Aug. 4, 1990, and together they raised three loving boys, Robert, Raymond and Randy.

Pam truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She found a passion in growing plants she was told were impossible to grow in our local climate, such as peanuts, lemons, bananas and tangerines. She raised many animals, including her beloved peacocks.

Pam was known for her baking and always making sure there was a sweet treat for any family member or friends who stopped by.

However, Pam’s favorite pastime was spending time with her four beautiful grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Pam was predeceased by her mother, Jean, and her father, Joseph.

She is survived by her husband, Allen; a brother, Joseph Premock; a sister, Barbara Post; her sons, Robert Norman, Raymond Norman and his wife Amanda, and Randy Norman and his wife Candice; and her grandchildren, Quinn, Eve, Ryker and Adaline.

Family, friends and everyone whose life Pam touched are invited to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, on Friday, Sept. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate her life. A memorial service in her honor will immediately follow at 7 p.m..

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com