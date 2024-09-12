Pamela Patchell

Pamela Jayne Patchell of Vernon passed away on Sept. 10, 2024, after a long illness that she courageously battled. She was 66.

She was born in Pompton Plains to Edwin and Marie Decker and was a graduate of Butler High School.

She was the proud wife of her high school sweetheart, George, and together they built a beautiful life and legacy with their three children during their 45-year marriage.

Pam was known for her creativity and was a talented seamstress. Her grandchildren proudly wore her handmade clothing, and she will be forever remembered for sharing her gifts with others, whether it be through a hand-sewn bear for a newborn baby or her famous scones.

Her laughter was always contagious, and she was a fierce protector of her family and animals. You never knew what kind of animal she was going to bring home or try to save.

Pam was her children’s biggest fan, and they always knew she was there by her whistle and words of encouragement.

Her most treasured title was Nana to her five grandchildren and her fondest memories were found in the simple moments of making strawberry pancakes, doing puzzles or sharing her love of nature with them.

Pam easily made friends wherever she went, especially at the Vernon Dog Park, and her spirit of generosity made it so her impact will always be felt by people and animals alike.

Pam proudly stayed home to raise her children, then went on to teach at a preschool and spent more than 20 years as a nursing technician.

She easily made connections with the children, people and communities she worked in.

Pam was a parishioner at St. Francis De Sales and contributed to her community by volunteering as a religious education teacher.

Family meant everything to Pam and she relished her time spent traveling with them, whether it be the annual trip to the Jersey Shore or hiking in the Grand Canyon.

She loved sharing her traditions that brought everyone to her table, and she is especially known for her corned beef and cabbage dinner on St. Patrick’s Day.

Pam is survived by her devoted husband, George, and her beloved children, Kristin and her husband Jeff Pellis of Jefferson Township, Pa., Ryan and his wife Heidi Patchell of Franklin, and Kelly and her husband Matt Della Rosa of Vernon. She leaves behind five cherished grandchildren who adored their Nana: Ryan, Grace, Kariana, Evelyn and Hannah. She also is survived by her sister, Kristin Bannon of Lexington, Va.; many nieces and nephews; and her favorite four-legged friends, Huckleberry and Odie.

Visiting will be on Monday, Sept. 16 at the Morrison-Etheridge Funeral Home in Butler from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at St. Francis De Sales Church in Vernon. A burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vernon Dog Park, dogsofvernon.org/donate, or to the Inpatient Hospice and Palliative Care Fund, c/o the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South St., 1st floor, Morristown, NJ 07960, f4mmc.org