Patricia Anne McGannon, “Loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.”

Patricia A. “Pat” McGannon, 81, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fl., passed away peacefully and surrounded by love of family on June 20, 2022.

Pat was born to Michael J. Duffy and Mary Duffy in Brooklyn, NY, on November 1, 1940, appropriately on All Saints Day. Pat was the second of six children. She graduated from Catherine McAuley High School in 1957 at age sixteen and a half, and began working as a secretary on Wall Street. She married John “Jack” McGannon in 1963, and they celebrated their marriage for 55 years. They raised their six children in Brooklyn and then Rockville Centre, NY, and spent summers at Lake Wallkill in Sussex, NJ.

Pat was devoted to her family, friends and community. She lived her life to the fullest. She was an amazing storyteller and avid reader, opening her heart and home to everyone. We will miss her warm smile, generous heart, and her wonderful stories.

Pat’s kindness and dedication to her faith was exemplified in all she did. She served as president of the Rosary Society at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish, later volunteered at St. Agnes in Rockville Centre, and was most recently active with the Columbiettes at St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon, NJ.

Pat is now reunited with her husband, Jack. Pat is survived by her six children, John D. (Juda) McGannon, Christian M. (Susanne) McGannon, Lawrence (Ana Cristina) McGannon, Pam (Todd) Alderton, Jeanne Marie McGannon and Serena McGannon. She is survived by her 10 grandchildren, Katherine McGannon, Elisabeth McGannon, Christian B. McGannon, Alexandria McGannon, Jared McGannon, Maximus McGannon, Madison Alderton, Travis Jack Alderton, Ryan Alderton and Avery Alderton. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Lynch, Peggy O’Neill, Kevin (Debra) Duffy and Kathleen (Robert) Meyers; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Duffy; brother-in-law, William “Tom” (Maureen) McGannon; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Michael Duffy.

A Celebration of Life Mass is scheduled to be held at St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon, NJ on July 16, 2022. Private cremation services are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.