Patricia D. Ayers of Wantage passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 67.

Born in Sussex to the late Harold and Dorothy (Schubert) Ayers, Pat had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

Growing up on the family farm in Wantage, with a male-dominated family, Pat learned early in her life how to appreciate being a “tomboy” and country girl at heart. She loved all animals, especially cats and horses, and found a lot of joy and peace while working in the garden.

Pat had been employed by Region Oil in Franklin for 37 years before her retirement.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Donald E. Ayers in 2002 and her companion of 30 years, Dale E. Parker, in 2018.

Pat is survived by her brother Raymond H. Ayers and his wife Lynn of West Milford; her nephews, Jeff Ayers, his wife Concetta and their children Christopher and Daniel and Brian Ayers, his wife Suzanne and their children Ashley and Mackenzie; and her sister-in-law, Linda Ayers.

Friends paid their respects to the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, followed by a funeral at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

