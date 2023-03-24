Patricia M. McCann peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, while surrounded by her loving friends and family at her residence. She was 68.

Born in Paterson to the late Edward and Marie (Cross) McCann, Pat grew up in Glen Rock and lived in Hampton for the past 35 years.

She was a Registered Nurse and was employed by Newton Memorial Hospital, the Sussex County Medical Examiner’s Office, SANE and ended her nursing career with Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Nichole Alonzi of Highland Lakes; her brother, Edward McCann and his wife Marilyn of Hampton; her sister, Nancy Russek and her husband Joe of Bloomingburg, N.Y.; her three grandchildren, Draydon, Jaycin and Scarlett; and her “adopted” grandchildren, Landon and Hector.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

